Gardaí investigating following discovery of body in Dublin 

Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in Dublin.

Gardaí said that they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding his death and they are at the scene of the incident at a residence on Auburn Street.

The scene has been preserved and the services of the Technical Bureau have been requested.

Gardaí said that the Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

A post-mortem will be conducted on the deceased and the result of that will determine the course of the investigation.