Prisoner arrested on suspicion of witness intimidation in Adrian Donohoe murder trial

Investigation continues  into witness intimidation, perverting the course of justice and the unlawful use of mobile phones in the prison environment
Aaron Brady was sentenced to life in prison for the capital murder of Det Donohoe and must serve the prescribed minimum of 40 years.

Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 10:32

Gardaí have arrested a prisoner in his 20s as part of a probe into witness intimidation in connection to the murder trial of Detective Adrian Donohoe. 

Members of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) arrested the man as part of the ongoing investigation regarding allegations of witness intimidation, perverting the course of justice and the unlawful use of mobile phones in the prison environment.

The man is currently being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

It is the seventh arrest in the ongoing investigation.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe (pictured) was murdered in the line of duty in January 2013.
Yesterday, a man in his 50s became the sixth person arrested in the probe. 

He has been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead while on escort duty for the delivery of cash from four local credit unions in Lordship, Co Louth on 25 January, 2013.

Aaron Brady was sentenced to life in prison for the capital murder of Detective Donohoe last month. 

He must serve a minimum of 40 years.

He was also sentenced to 14 years for armed robbery.

Lead detective: I owed Adrian Donohoe justice

