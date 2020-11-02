Game of Thrones: Irish researcher discovers that the fantasy blockbuster is just like real life

The world of Game of Thrones connects with Ireland in several different ways.

Author George RR Martin has said that the map of Westeros, the fictional continent where most of his A Song of Ice and Fire series of books take place, was created by inverting and enlarging a map of Ireland.

It is also believed Mr Martin drew some inspiration from Irish and Celtic folklore and myth when creating his fantastical world.

And, perhaps most famously, the TV adaptation of the series was shot in and based out of Belfast with a cast that included many Irish actors including Aidan Gillen (Petyr ‘Littlefinger’ Baelish), Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos Seaworth), Conleth Hill (Lord Varys), Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark) and Jack Gleeson (the tyrannical Prince Joffrey).

Now, researchers from universities across Ireland and the UK, including University of Limerick’s Pádraig MacCarron, have been delving further into the secrets behind the Game of Thrones novels, trying to understand what has made George RR Martin’s creation one of the most successful and enthralling fantasy series ever written.

In a paper recently published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in the US, a team of physicists, mathematicians, and psychologists from Limerick, Coventry, Warwick, Cambridge, and Oxford universities used data science and network theory to analyse the acclaimed book series.

The study shows how the arranged interactions among the novels' vast number of characters — around 2,000 or so — are similar to how humans maintain relationships and interact in the real world.

The research also shows that, although important characters are famously killed off seemingly at random as the story is told, the underlying chronology of the story is not so unpredictable.

Irish actor Liam Cunningham who starred as Davos Seaworth in Game of Thrones. Picture: Sloan/HBO

Even the most predominant characters, through whom the story is told — such as Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister, and Daenerys Targaryen — have an average of roughly 150 other characters with whom they interact.

This, the researchers say, is the same number of interactions the average human brain has evolved to deal with.

Read More Five things for the week ahead

The 'killing-off' of favourite characters

One of the novels’ main strengths is that George RR Martin makes the numerous character deaths appear random as the story unfolds.

But, as the new research shows, when the chronological sequence is reconstructed, the deaths are not random at all.

Rather, they reflect how common events are spread out for non-violent human activities in the real world, as Dr Pádraig MacCarron explains: “Social networks of the most connected characters, while seemingly extensive, mirrored the typical range of social networks that humans maintain.

The social network at the end of the first book A Game of Thrones. Blue nodes represent male characters, red are female characters, and transparent grey are characters who are killed by the end of the first book. Credit: University of Cambridge

“Furthermore, the characters’ social networks did not extend beyond the cognitive limit of social connections that humans can sustain.

“Although the time intervals between significant deaths in relation to the story’s timeline may appear random, they are not told in chronological order,” Dr MacCarron added. "Re-arranging them in order of which they occur, they follow a pattern more commonly observed in reality."

Dr MacCarron — postdoctoral researcher at the Centre for Social Issues Research, and the Mathematics Applications Consortium for Science and Industry (MACSI) at UL — and his colleagues say that one of the unique draws of the A Song of Ice and Fire series is the way in which unpredictability and realism intertwine in a cognitively engaging manner.

“People largely make sense of the world through narratives, but we have no scientific understanding of what makes complex narratives relatable and comprehensible.

"The ideas underpinning this paper are steps towards answering this question,” said Prof Colm Connaughton, from the University of Warwick.