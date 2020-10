Acting legend Sean Connery has passed away at 90 years of age.

The Oscar-winning actor celebrated his 90th birthday in August. The cause of his death is not yet known.

The Scotsman, whose acting career spanned decades, won an Oscar for his performance as a police officer in The Untouchables.

He is best known for his role as James Bond as well as performances in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Hunt for Red October and The Rock.

More to follow.