Land dispute stalls plan to re-house men living in rat-infested bus

A land dispute has stalled plans to re-house a homeless father and his disabled son, who have both been living in a rat-infested bus.

Patrick Walsh, who has been living on the site for four years, is adamant that he has permission from the landowner to stay.

Kind donations from the public had meant that a state-of-the-art mobile home was to be delivered to the site outside Blarney, Co Cork where Mr Walsh, 62, has been subsisting with his son Adrian, 37, who suffered a life-altering brain injury. Patrick is his sole carer.

The mobile home, which was bought for a fraction of its real cost thanks to Blarney Castle and donations from the public, was to be brought from Blarney Castle to the nearby site yesterday morning.

However, due to a land dispute, the plan was aborted.

Kathleen Hogan, the wife of the late Patrick ‘Pakie’ Hogan, who was murdered in Blarney on February 10, 2011, said that the land belongs to her late husband, and is to pass on to their son when he is of legal age. She said that the Walshs should never have been living there at all.

However, another member of the Hogan family said that the land is not in her name and the Walshs are entitled to stay there until Patrick Hogan's son comes of age.

According to land registry documents, the land is owned by a Stephen O'Neill, who is understood to have bought the land with the late Patrick Hogan.

"It's been a real downer, we should have been in there now," said Patrick Walsh after the mobile-home move was cancelled yesterday.

"Our clothes were packed, everything was ready to go. But we'll survive in the bus for another few days."

"A huge disappointment"

A surge of public support and fundraising for the Walshs led to a Cork City Council debt being paid off for Adrian so he could be accepted onto the housing list.

The yard where Patrick and Adrian Walsh are living in an old, yellow minibus, with no running water or mains electricity. Picture: Larry Cummins

It is hoped that the men will find more permanent accommodation in the future, but the mobile home would be a safer, healthier place for them to live in the meantime.

Patrick previously told the Irish Examiner that they "would probably freeze to death" if they had to stay in the bus this winter.

They have been living in the converted bus, using a bucket outside for a toilet, and using icy and dirty river water to bathe and wash their dishes in.

Their clothes have to be replaced regularly because they are gnawed on by vermin which also eat their way into their fridge and freezer.

At night, the pair can hear rats scurry inches from their heads, just beneath the long bench they both sleep on.

Kate Durrant, who has been helping the family as part of her work with Saint Vincent de Paul said that postponing the move was "a huge disappointment", but she said that the local community is still focused on helping the family to find somewhere safe to live this winter.

She said that the community is still fundraising to plumb and connect the mobile home to power. To donate, go tohttps://exa.mn/Walsh