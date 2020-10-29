Douglas Village Shopping Centre set to re-open on November 12

TWO significant developments in Cork city’s commercial life are on track with Douglas Village Shopping Centre re-opening on November 12 despite further lockdown headaches, and fit-out beginning of the city’s newest office block, No 1 Horgan’s Quay, in preparation for the arrival of its first tenants in the New Year.

Retail giant Tesco and luxury retail brand Marks & Spencer, are currently re-stocking at the Douglas shopping centre, with Tesco adding 30 new staff members.

However some of the smaller units not considered “essential retail” will remain closed.

Those permitted to open under Level 5 include the two supermarkets, the butcher shop, bank and pharmacy.

Tk Maxx is due to make a return to the centre, but its stores are currently closed under the lockdown.

Douglas Village Shopping Centre, pictured in September 2019, following the fire that destroyed it. Picture: Larry Cummins

As regards the library, Cork City Council said their aim was to be ready during the third week of December.

The centre's re-opening will be welcomed by shoppers and retailers in the run up to the crucial Christmas period. It's been closed since fire destroyed it in August 2019.

Meanwhile at eight storey No 1 Horgan’s Quay, fit-out for the arrival of co-working company Spaces gets underway on Monday.

However construction of two additional eight storey office blocks is on hold (Nos 2 and 4 Horgan’s Quay) until tenancy levels improve at No 1, where currently just two-and-a-half floors are rented.

Paul Kenneally, Development Manager for BAM Property, joint partners with Clarendon Properties in the Horgan’s Quay Project, said: “ We are not going to build on-spec without the security of further pre-lets or until we get No 1 upto a decent letting level.”

As regards plans for 300+ apartments on the Horgan’s Quay site, Ronan Downing, Development Director with Clarendon Properties, said they were “working tirelessly to make the apartment scheme viable”.

“We hope to be on site in the first half of next year with a PRS (private rented sector) operator on board,” he said.