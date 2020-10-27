Yellow rainfall warning issued for 10 counties

The alert will come into effect in the early hours of Thursday morning and last until 6am on Friday.
Tue, 27 Oct, 2020 - 13:05
Greg Murphy

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for all of Connacht as well as the counties of Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Heavy and persistent rain is set to fall over the 10 affected counties during these hours.

Met Eireann is warning that these downpours may lead to some flooding and disruption.

