Yellow rainfall warning issued for 10 counties

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for all of Connacht as well as the counties of Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.
The alert will come into effect in the early hours of Thursday morning and last until 6am on Friday.
Heavy and persistent rain is set to fall over the 10 affected counties during these hours.
Met Eireann is warning that these downpours may lead to some flooding and disruption.
Heavy and persistent rain overnight Wednesday through— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 27, 2020
to Friday morning will lead to some flooding and
disruption. Accumulations of 30mm to 60mm are
expected widely, with higher values in mountainous
regions. https://t.co/7aDQTqTyEp pic.twitter.com/dOAka3jlrj