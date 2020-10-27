North Cork community devastated after murder-suicide shooting

A north Cork community has been left devastated after a father and two sons died in a shocking murder-suicide shooting.

Diarmuid and Mark O’Sullivan and their father, Tadhg, died during the incident at a rural farmland, between Castlemagner and Kanturk yesterday.

They were 59 years old, 25 years old and 23.

The tragedy unfolded shortly after 6.30am when a family dispute, understood to be over the inheritance of farmland, spiralled out of control.

During the heated disagreement, one of the brothers armed himself with a firearm and fatally wounded his sibling.

When their father, Tadhg O'Sullivan, attempted to intervene, further shots were fired.

The body of one son was found in a bedroom of the house shortly after 1pm by the Garda Emergency Response Unit.

The remains of the O’Sullivan family Diarmuid, Mark and their father Tadgh who were killed in a shooting incident near Kanturk are brought to the mortuary at the Cork University Hospital last night by three hearses. Picture: Dan Linehan

His brother and father were found dead in a field nearby a short time later. Gardaí say all suffered gunshot wounds.

The wife and mother of the deceased men, Ann, a woman in her 60s, had alerted neighbours that firearms had been discharged at her home at around 6.30am.

Gardaí from Kanturk rushed to the scene and were informed that further gunshots had been heard from the farmhouse, at Assolas, Kanturk.

A garda critical incident response was established and the Garda Emergency Response Unit, Armed Support Unit, National Negotiator Unit, Technical Support Unit, Southern Region Dog Unit and Air Support Unit were all deployed.

Superintendent Adrian Gamble speaking at the Garda press conference outside Kanturk Garda Station, North Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Additional support was provided by the HSE National Ambulance Service.

Garda negotiators attempted to make contact with anyone still inside the property.

When no response was forthcoming, the Emergency Response Unit approached the house and the body of one son was discovered in a bedroom.

He had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Nobody else was present in the house and the Garda Air Support Unit helicopter started an aerial search of the adjoining lands to find the missing men.

Gardaí at the scene of the fatal shooting at Assolas, near Kanturk, north Cork. Picture: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Their bodies were found beside an old fort on nearby farmland less than 40 minutes later.

The Irish Examiner has learnt gardaí had been called to the farm earlier this month as part of a simmering dispute related to a will.

According to sources, there was an incident at the house involving one of the sons but it was brought under control.

The mother, Ann, had just returned to the house on Sunday evening after a period away from the home.

She was being comforted last night by relatives and friends.

Supt Adrian Gamble confirmed a number of firearms were seized at the scene and will be subject to technical examination.

It's understood that two rifles and a shotgun were found.

"Both locations have been sealed off and a full criminal investigation is underway," said Supt Gamble.

"A family liaison officer has been appointed by An Garda Síochana and the family have requested strict privacy," he said.

Gardaí pictured at the scene of the fatal shooting at Assolas, near Kanturk, north Cork. Picture: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Last night, state pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster, and the Garda Technical Bureau were en route to examine both scenes, which remained sealed off.

The deaths have left the rural community reeling, with neighbours and public representatives describing it as a 'shocking'.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Bernard Moynihan said: “They are a lovely family and everybody is deeply shocked and saddened by what has happened.”

The family has been described as respected members of the Castlemagner community.

The brothers were university graduates and neighbours described them as polite and friendly.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact Mallow Garda Station 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

