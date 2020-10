A man in his 20s has been arrested after what gardaí described as an aggravated burglary in Cork.

Gardaí were called after a man went into a home in Ballyvolane at approximately 1.35am.

Gardaí apprehended the man a short time later at the property.

He was arrested and taken to Mayfield Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A Garda spokesman said the man has since been charged and is due to appear in Cork District Court at a later date.