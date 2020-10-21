Emergency humanitarian aid fund opened for Cork flood victims

Flooding  on Cork's Princes Street on Tuesday. Picture: Stephen Rogers

Wed, 21 Oct, 2020 - 15:54
Eoin English

An emergency humanitarian aid fund has opened for victims of Tuesday's floods in Cork.

Businesses, community, voluntary and sporting groups in Cork city and county have now been encouraged to apply for cash supports of up to €20,000 to qualifying cases who could not secure flood insurance and who have premises that have been damaged by recent flooding.

The scheme is administered by the Irish Red Cross Society on behalf of its funders, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, who said it is hoped to process payments as quickly as possible.

Financial support is targeted at small businesses, of up to 20 employees, sports clubs and community and voluntary organisations and will have two stages.

The first stage can provide a contribution of up to €5,000, depending on the scale of damage incurred. It is expected that this will meet the needs for the majority of those affected.

For those whose premises incurred significant damages above €5,000, they can apply for additional financial support, with the total available from both stages capped at €20,000.

Enterprise Minister and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it has been an exceptionally difficult year for business owners and their staff, and he urged people to apply.

“This scheme is designed to provide urgent help to those who have not been able to secure flood insurance, through no fault of their own,” he said.

“Up to €20,000 in cash for emergency repairs and replacement of damaged stock or equipment is available and I’d like to encourage all of those affected to apply through the Red Cross.” 

Application forms for support and further information are available on the Irish Red Cross Society website, www.redcross.ie.

