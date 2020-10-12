Covid-19: Level Three progress needed this week for Donegal and Dublin, GP says

A reduction in infection rates or the "R value" for Covid-19 is needed over the next couple of days across the country to show Level Three is working, according to a Donegal GP.

814 new cases were detected here last night, with two more deaths announced by the Department of Health.

Three counties now have a 14-day incidence rate of more than 300, while 198 patients were being treated for the disease in hospital last night.

Stranorlar based Dr Denis McCauley said Dublin and Donegal need to be watched as they have been under Level Three for longer than the rest of the country.

"So Dublin's R value is 1.0 which is ok. Unfortunately, the numbers in Donegal remain very high," said Dr McCauley.

"I think this week will be very much an important week, in that we really need to see that the counties that are in Level Three are beginning to turn.

“If they are, it is positive for the country, if they’re not then it is a worry,” he said.

Dr McCauley said any progress made in the two counties placed the longest under Level Three restrictions to reduce their cases would be a positive development but if no changes are detected in Donegal and Dublin then a significant problem remains.

The doctor wants schools to remain open and for people to reduce their social contacts as much as possible to give Level Three restrictions the best chance to succeed.

“I believe that schools should continue and I think we should continue to work but I think that if we want to continue to work and to earn money coming up to the Christmas period, the social contact aspect is the part that we have to concentrate on the most.

“I would appeal to everybody just from a social contact point of view to not have anybody at all into your house over the next few weeks just until we can see if Level Three is actually working,” Dr McCauley said.

At the weekend, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, reiterated the warning that following public health advice and keeping social contacts to an absolute minimum is vital as Covid-19 continues to rapidly spread across the country.

“It is vital that the entire population consistently implement public health advice into their daily lives,” Dr Holohan said.

“Keep your social contacts to an absolute minimum and keep physical distance when you need to be out of your home.”

In Northern Ireland, 1,066 new cases of coronavirus and one death were confirmed yesterday.