Teens arrested for car theft and dangerous driving after  pursuit 

Stinger used by gardaí after boys seen driving erratically near Cellbridge
Officers from Meath, Dublin, and the Air Support Unit were involved in the contained pursuit operation.

Thu, 08 Oct, 2020 - 10:15
Mairead Cleary

Gardaí in Kildare have arrested four teens in relation to the theft and dangerous driving of a car in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí responded to a call that observed the car driving erratically in the Celbridge area. The car did not stop when Gardaí signaled to do so and sped of in the direction of Dublin. 

Officers from Meath, Dublin, and the Air Support Unit embarked on a contained pursuit operation. 

The chase came to an end when the car left the M3 motorway near Batterstown where a vehicle stopping device "stinger” was utilised.

The four teenage boys were arrested and taken to Naas Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Two of the males are due to appear before the Children’s Court and two are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

