Greece’s far-right Golden Dawn party guilty of operating as crime organisation

Greece’s far-right Golden Dawn party guilty of operating as crime organisation

Anti-Golden Dawn protesters. Picture: AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis

Wed, 07 Oct, 2020 - 11:22
Derek Gatopoulos and Elena Becatoros, Associated Press

A Greek court has ruled that the far-right Golden Dawn party was operating as a criminal organisation, delivering a landmark verdict in a marathon five-year trial.

The court delivered guilty verdicts against several of the party’s former legislators for participating in a criminal organisation, and deemed others guilty of leading a criminal organisation.

Security tight was tight at the Athens courthouse with more than 15,000 people gathered for an anti-fascist rally outside.

The 68 defendants in the trial included 18 former legislators from the party that was founded in the 1980s as a neo-Nazi organization and rose to become Greece’s third largest party in parliament during the country’s decade-long financial crisis.

The court has been assessing four cases rolled into one: the fatal stabbing of Greek rap singer Pavlos Fyssas, attacks on migrant fishermen, attacks on left-wing activists, and whether Golden Dawn was operating as a criminal organisation.

The presiding judge of the three-member panel began reading the verdicts by delivering a guilty verdict against Giorgos Roupakias for the murder of Fyssas.

That prompted applause inside the courtroom and among the crowd outside. Roupakias had been accused of being a party supporter who delivered the fatal stab wounds.

More in this section

Off-licence opening hours may be cut to fight Covid-19, minister says Off-licence opening hours may be cut to fight Covid-19, minister says
Coronavirus - Tue Sep 8, 2020 NI economy minister urges UK Chancellor to ‘step up’ to save jobs
CC PASCHAL DONOHOE Budget 2021 focused on establishing 'safe' finances, minister says
goldendawnpa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices