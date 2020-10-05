616 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Northern Ireland

Health officials in Northern Ireland have confirmed a further 616 cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

No further deaths have been recorded.

The total number of cases recorded in Northern Ireland now stands at 14,960 - with 3,630 cases recorded last week alone.

To date, 584 people in Northern Ireland have died after contracting the virus.

Yesterday, NI Health minister, Robin Swann said he "would not hesitate" to introduce further restrictions in the North if case numbers continued to rise.

He said: "Additional planned interventions are under active consideration.

"I continue to be very mindful of the adverse consequences of this pandemic on society and the economy. I do not want a return to a long-term or indefinite lockdown.

The health service and the Executive have particularly heavy responsibilities at this time but we cannot fight this virus on our own.

"We need the whole community to rally round and to strictly follow the public health advice. Social distancing is not an optional extra.

"Unless we significantly reduce our contacts with each other, Covid-19 cases will continue to grow, hospital admissions will increase and more lives will be lost," he added.