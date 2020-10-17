Covid-19 restrictions: What would life be like under level 5?

The Chief Medical Officer is due to brief the leaders of the three coalition parties this afternoon about why the National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended moving to Level 5 of Covid-19 restrictions for six weeks.

Dr Holohan will be joined by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn and Epidemiological Modelling Group Chair Professor Philip Nolan for the meeting, where the ministers for health, finance, and public expenditure will also be in attendance.

Yesterday the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended Ireland enter a six-week Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown.

Level 5 would see country return to a state of lockdown similar to that seen in March and is seen as a chance to ensure that there are no major restrictions over Christmas.

No visits between households, only essential retail shops would remain open, but schools and creches would stay open;

No organised gatherings, indoor or outdoor should take place;

Only 10 people would be allowed to attend funeral services and weddings would be limited to six guests;

Bars, cafes and restaurants would be allowed to provide takeaways only;

People would be asked to work from home, limit their exercise to within 5km of their home and not use public transport unless necessary;

Visits to care homes would be suspended except for compassionate circumstances.

It is understood that the recommendation is being given "proper consideration".

Social and family gatherings

In your home or garden: Own household only - no visitors.

Other settings outside your home or garden: No social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars)

Take away food or delivery only.

Wet pubs: Take away or delivery only.

Nightclubs, discos, casinos: All remain closed.

Weddings

Up to 6 guests can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Funerals

Up to 10 mourners can attend.

Religious services

Services will be held online.

Places of worship remain open for private prayer.

Work

Work from home unless it is for working in health, social care or other essential service and cannot be done from home.

Domestic travel restrictions

Stay at home.

Exercise within 5 kilometres of home.

Schools, creches and higher and adult education

Open with protective measures in place.

Organised indoor gatherings

No organised indoor gatherings should take place.

Organised outdoor gatherings

No organised outdoor gatherings should take place.

Exercise and sporting events

Training: Individual training only. No exercise or dance classes.

Matches and events: No matches or events to take place.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools: Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools closed.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions

All venues closed.

Online services are available.

Hotels and accommodation

Open only for those with essential non-social and non-tourist purposes.

Retail and services (for example hairdressers, beauticians, barbers)

Face coverings must be worn.

Essential retail only.

All other retail and personal services closed.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks

Open with protective measures in place.

Transport

Face coverings must be worn.

Walk or cycle where possible.

Public transport capacity will be restricted to 25%.

Avoid public transport - essential workers and essential purposes only.

Over 70 and medically vulnerable individuals

Those aged over 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with outhers and in activities outside home.

Specific guidance will be issued.

Visiting long-term residential care facilities (nursing and care homes)

Suspended, aside from critical and compassionate circumstances