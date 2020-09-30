Cork's Mercy Hospital asks public to seek alternative care as A&E numbers surge

There are delays at the Mercy University Hospital's (MUH) emergency department (ED) after a surge in presentations.

The hospital has now issued an appeal to members of the public who need less urgent treatment to go elsewhere for medical attention, if possible.

The hospital said it has implemented its escalation policy to deal with the high number of attendees at the ED and said while the ED remains open 24/7, it is regrettable that patients will experience delays.

"However, MUH would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the ED are being cared for," a spokesman said.

Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs or South Doc, in the first instance, or avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit which is based at St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher.

South Doc is an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours.

The Mercy Local Injury Unit is open from 8am to 6pm.

The Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital is open between 8am and 7.30pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.