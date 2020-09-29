Man arrested after doing 'a runner' during Kerry road-side drug test

Man arrested after doing 'a runner' during Kerry road-side drug test

340 suspected diazepam tablets discovered by Gardaí in Tralee following a checkpoint in the town.

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 09:26 AM
Mairead Cleary

Gardaí arrested a man in Kerry after he ran away while waiting for the results of a road-side drug test. 

Officers stopped a car in the Boherbue area of Tralee yesterday shortly before midnight.

The driver handed over a small quantity of suspected cannabis herb and complied with taking a roadside drug test.

However, as he waited for the results he ran off. After a short chase on foot Gardaí saw the man throw a small container of 340 suspected diazepam tablets worth approximately €700.

The man was arrested and brought to Tralee Garda Station where he is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The preliminary results from the roadside drug test indicated that the driver was also suspected of having cocaine, opiates and cannabis in his system. A further sample, and all of the suspected drugs, will be sent for analysis.

Read More

70% of people supported by Focus Ireland last year were families 

More in this section

Students descend on Spanish Arch as cases of Covid-19 rise in Galway  Students descend on Spanish Arch as cases of Covid-19 rise in Galway 
Brexit Simon Coveney travels to Washington to discuss Brexit's impact on GFA 
HSE Chief Executive warns Ireland will be dealing with Covid-19 for a long time  HSE Chief Executive warns Ireland will be dealing with Covid-19 for a long time 
#drugskerrytralee

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices