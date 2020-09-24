Darragh O'Brien pushes for extension to commercial rates waiver 

The housing minister is pushing for an extension to the commercial rates waiver as budget negotiations get underway.

However, many ministers are now pessimistic regarding the prospect of any giveaways in next month's budget after being told that what little funding is available will be directed into four key areas.

Ministers and their advisers have already been warned that Budget 2021 will focus on the areas of housing, health, Brexit, and climate action. The immense pressure on public finances means there will be very little funding for measures outside of these four areas.

A Government source said: "There has been a lot of managing of expectations, I don't think anybody will be going into talks with any big-bang demands.

"There is very little to go around."

Public expenditure minister Michael McGrath is now working with an envelope of just €900m to meet pressures on existing services across all areas of Government.

He has started his pre-budget bilateral meetings with ministers in recent days, and these are expected to ramp up next week. However, this is significantly later than previous years when ministers began Budget discussions as early as August.

It is understood that the process has been delayed and put back due to the financial uncertainty around Covid.

Housing minister Darragh O'Brien met with Mr McGrath this afternoon for initial talks around the budget.

It is understood that Mr O'Brien has identified the rates waiver introduced at the start of the pandemic as a priority.

It is expected the measure, which would see commercial rates waived until the end of the year, would cost around €1.2bn.

The housing minister wants the Affordable Housing Scheme, which is in the programme for government, introduced as part of Budget 2021.

Micheal McGrath said he now estimates that up to €9bn of Covid-related spending will be required in 2021. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Read More Charity association calls for €445m in budget to protect services

However, it is understood that the majority of ministers will not meet with Mr McGrath for the first round of budget talks until Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Mr McGrath briefed his Cabinet colleagues on the process of producing estimates for Budget 2021, which is still ongoing and is particularly complex this year given the very significant Covid-related expenditure that has been incurred so far in 2020.

Speaking after that meeting, Mr McGrath said he now estimates that up to €9bn of Covid-related spending will be required in 2021.

"I am working to an envelope of €900m to meet pressures on existing services across all areas of Government," he said. "This will be in addition to just over €1bn in pre-committed current expenditure measures and the planned €1bn increase in capital expenditure next year to support investment in the economy. The backdrop to Budget 2021 is one of unprecedented uncertainty, but the Government is determined to protect our citizens and our economy in the most effective way we possibly can.”

Mr McGrath and finance minister Paschal Donohoe met with representative bodies and voluntary organisations last week, including the Irish Farmers' Association, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, and Retail Ireland.