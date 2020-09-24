Covid-19: Donegal set for Level Three restrictions 

Donegal is set to become the second county in Ireland upgraded to Level Three restrictions.
The move is likely to be announced later this evening after a recommendation by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).
Nphet is said to be worried about the ongoing rise in cases of Covid-19 in the county, with 30 alone recorded yesterday.
The move would mean that Donegal joins Dublin in being upgraded in the Government's five-level framework.
It would mean that pubs and restaurants close to indoor dining. People in Donegal would also face restrictions on their household visitors, gathering sizes and sporting events.