Minister for Finance Paschal Donohue is restricting his movements after his French counterpart tested positive for Covid-19.

Bruno Le Maire received his results on Friday evening - he was in contact with Paschal Donohue at a Eurogroup meeting in Germany on September 11th.

However, Minister Donohue was already working remotely, as he had returned from a country that was not on the green list at the time.

He will remain away from day to day in-person contact until Saturday.