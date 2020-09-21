Three rescued in yacht fire off Connemara coast

Three rescued in yacht fire off Connemara coast

Rescue 115 helicopter was stood down along with the RNLI crew from the Aran Islands after a trawler responded to the stricken vessel. File picture.

Monday, September 21, 2020 - 16:30 PM
John Fallon

Three people had a lucky escape after their yacht caught fire off the Connemara coast this afternoon.

The three were forced to abandon ship and take to a life raft after the fire broke out near Mace Head.

The fire broke out while the yacht was sailing around two miles west of Mace Head shortly before 3pm.

They managed to raise the alarm and the Coast Guard Rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon was tasked while the Clifden and Aran Islands RNLI crews also rushed to the scene.

Fishing vessels and other leisure craft in the area were also alerted and the three people were rescued by a fishing trawler, which came to their aid near Carna.

They were taken on board the trawler and Rescue 115 helicopter was stood down along with the RNLI crew from the Aran Islands.

The stricken vessel was towed ashore.

None of the three on board the yacht are believed to have suffered any injuries.

They were taken ashore at Roundstone by the local fishing trawler which had come to their aid.

Read More

Regulars raise a glass as Cork's Castle Inn reopens after six months

More in this section

Covid scenes Covid-19: 188 new cases confirmed but no new deaths in Ireland
NO%20FEE%20TAOISEACH%20MIN%20DONOHOE%20LAUNCH%20STAY%20AND%20SPEND%20JB6 Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin re-elected as Green Party deputy leader
Coronavirus - Thu Sep 10, 2020 Expansion of cross border health provision urged to tackle ‘dire’ NI waiting lists

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices