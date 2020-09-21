Three rescued in yacht fire off Connemara coast

Three people had a lucky escape after their yacht caught fire off the Connemara coast this afternoon.

The three were forced to abandon ship and take to a life raft after the fire broke out near Mace Head.

The fire broke out while the yacht was sailing around two miles west of Mace Head shortly before 3pm.

They managed to raise the alarm and the Coast Guard Rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon was tasked while the Clifden and Aran Islands RNLI crews also rushed to the scene.

Fishing vessels and other leisure craft in the area were also alerted and the three people were rescued by a fishing trawler, which came to their aid near Carna.

They were taken on board the trawler and Rescue 115 helicopter was stood down along with the RNLI crew from the Aran Islands.

The stricken vessel was towed ashore.

None of the three on board the yacht are believed to have suffered any injuries.

They were taken ashore at Roundstone by the local fishing trawler which had come to their aid.