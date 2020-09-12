Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of missing Dublin man

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's assistance in locating Christopher Duff.

The 35-year-old man is missing from his home in Prussia Street, Dublin 7.

Christopher was last seen on Wednesday, September 9 at around 7am when he left home on his hybrid Trek bicycle.

He is described as being 6'1", of medium build with red hair, a beard and blue eyes.

It is unknown what Christopher was wearing when he left home.

Gardaí and his family are concerned for his wellbeing. They believe it is possible that Christopher travelled to Wicklow or Wexford.

Anyone who has seen Christopher or who can assist in locating him, is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 6668200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.