Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of missing Dublin man

Christopher Duff may have travelled to Wicklow or Wexford.
Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of missing Dublin man

Christopher was last seen on Wednesday, September 9 at around 7am when he left home on his hybrid Trek bicycle.

Saturday, September 12, 2020 - 10:23 AM
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's assistance in locating Christopher Duff.

The 35-year-old man is missing from his home in Prussia Street, Dublin 7.

Christopher was last seen on Wednesday, September 9 at around 7am when he left home on his hybrid Trek bicycle.

He is described as being 6'1", of medium build with red hair, a beard and blue eyes.

It is unknown what Christopher was wearing when he left home.

Gardaí and his family are concerned for his wellbeing. They believe it is possible that Christopher travelled to Wicklow or Wexford.

Anyone who has seen Christopher or who can assist in locating him, is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 6668200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Childcare collapse risk 94% of childcare services have reopened since lockdown
Newbridge Direct Provision Centre Testing is pointless without changing living conditions in direct provision - MASI
Doctor and female patient sitting at the desk and talking in clinic near window. Medicine and health care concept. Green is ma Number of people waiting for hospital outpatient appointment highest since records began
missing people

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices