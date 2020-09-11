Second Cork school confirms Covid-19 case

A second school in County Cork has confirmed a case of Covid-19.

Scoil Chlíodhna Community National School in Carrigtwohill has today confirmed that there is a case of the coronavirus in the school.

Cork Education & Training Board (CETB) has been notified of the case.

It said the school has, at all times, followed and implemented all Department of Education and Skills and HSE guidelines.

In a statement, CETB said: "The HSE is now managing this process and the school is working with the HSE and following all their advices."

Scoil Chlíodhna is the second school in Cork to have a case of Covid-19 since schools reopened earlier this month.

Scoil Bhríde Eglantine in Douglas notified parents on Sunday, September 6.

Parents in the school were told that "relevant families" would be contacted and advised to send their children to school as normal unless otherwise instructed.

Under the current guidelines, schools are severely restricted in what information they can provide concerning an outbreak or a confirmed case.

Public health officials decide on the specific actions the school should take if there is a case of Covid-19.