Second Cork school confirms Covid-19 case

Cork Education & Training Board (CETB) has been notified of the case.
Second Cork school confirms Covid-19 case

Public health officials decide on the specific actions the school should take if there is a case of Covid-19.

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 10:06 AM
digital desk

A second school in County Cork has confirmed a case of Covid-19.

Scoil Chlíodhna Community National School in Carrigtwohill has today confirmed that there is a case of the coronavirus in the school.

Cork Education & Training Board (CETB) has been notified of the case.

It said the school has, at all times, followed and implemented all Department of Education and Skills and HSE guidelines.

In a statement, CETB said: "The HSE is now managing this process and the school is working with the HSE and following all their advices."

Scoil Chlíodhna is the second school in Cork to have a case of Covid-19 since schools reopened earlier this month.

Scoil Bhríde Eglantine in Douglas notified parents on Sunday, September 6.

Parents in the school were told that "relevant families" would be contacted and advised to send their children to school as normal unless otherwise instructed.

Under the current guidelines, schools are severely restricted in what information they can provide concerning an outbreak or a confirmed case.

Public health officials decide on the specific actions the school should take if there is a case of Covid-19.

Read More

Jess Casey: Assessing your CAO options and next steps to take

More in this section

Coronavirus Four more coronavirus-linked deaths in NI recorded in latest weekly analysis
GP surgery stock Focus on Covid-19 has displaced traditional work of doctors, says GP
Coronavirus - Wed Apr 22, 2020 100,000 Covid tests per week should be routine, says DCU professor
#covid-19healtheducationcork

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices