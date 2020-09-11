Jess Casey: Assessing your CAO options and next steps to take

On Friday afternoon, the first round of this year's college offers to students will be issued online. Every year the CAO process is fraught and, regrettably, there are always some students who miss out on their first choice. But all is not lost, and there are always alternative routes into any chosen career. In this year like no other, let's take a look at some of the main questions students and their parents might have.

Q: I've heard a lot about 'grade inflation' this year — what effect will that have on the CAO process?

A: In short, we don't know yet. It's fair to say we will see increases in cut-off points for many popular courses, but we're not sure to what extent yet. Additional places have been created for in-demand courses, but we're not sure how many for each individual course. We also don't know how many students will opt to defer their places this year, which could mitigate this. Unfortunately, it's a case of 'wait and see'.

Q: What happens when I accept an offer?

A: You will receive an email from the CAO, and your college will then contact you about registration. Remember, accepting, or not accepting, will not prevent you from receiving an offer of a course higher up on your course choices if you are deemed eligible in a later round. The advice from the CAO is to treat your current offer as if its the only one you might receive. However, it's important to remember when you do this, you will no longer have access to courses lower down on your list. Be careful not to miss the deadline for accepting the offer, as it will be offered to someone else if you do. The acceptance date for Round One is Wednesday, September 16, at 3pm.

Q: Can I apply to defer my offer?

A: You can request to defer your place, but you need to ask the admissions office of the institution. You need to do this immediately. Don't accept your offer if you wish to defer.

Q: What happens if I am not happy with the offer I received and don't wish to accept it?

A: You don't need to do anything — your name will remain on the waiting list for any courses higher up in your preferences.

Q: What should I be prepared for after I accept my offer?

A: The next challenge for incoming students and their families after they accept an offer will be the scramble for accommodation. The full extent of how big a part distance-learning will play in the years to come hasn't quite revealed itself yet. We don't know what effect this will have on the demand for accommodation this year.

Q: What happens if I do not receive an offer?

A: Not receiving an offer can be devastating, but don't give up just yet. The CAO 'Available Places' lists the unfilled places in courses after all offers have been made and waiting lists exhausted. The list is updated regularly, so students should keep checking it. Failing that, you still have options. Students can consider Post-Leaving Cert (PLC) courses, which act as very good stepping stones to get you to where you want to be.

Q: I did not get an offer, and I am not happy with my Leaving Cert calculated grades, what can I do?

A: Appeals open on Monday, September 14. You will be able to begin the process via the Calculated Grades Student Portal from 9am. At this time, you will also gain access to the estimated grades determined by your school. From this, you will be able to fairly assess if you were downgraded, or upgraded, during the process. It is important to point out that you will not have access to your individual class ranking, which schools were also asked to submit to the Department of Education. If you can see a major discrepancy between the grade your school estimated for you and the calculated grade you received, you should consider an appeal. Remember that the appeals process is strictly confined to checking if your information was inputted, transferred across, processed, and downloaded correctly. The appeals process will not look at how your school determined your estimated marks or class ranking. The appeals process will remain open until September 16.

Q: If I appeal a grade and it's successful, will I get a college place this year?

A: Students who are successful in their appeals, and receive a preferable CAO offer should be able to accept a place this academic year. The Department of Education is aiming to have the checks done within the normal timeframe for appeals so that students receive later-round offers and start college a little later than other students, but still this year. However, that is not possible to guarantee yet at this stage, as it depends on a number of factors, such as the number of appeals received, and the courses being applied for.

Q: If I am unhappy with the outcome of my appeal, what next?

A: If you are still unhappy, you can seek a review by the Independent Appeal Scrutineers. Again, this will be confined to checking that information was processed correctly. Students who are successful here will receive a deferred offer to start their course next year. Students also can sit the exams when they are held, which are now planned in November. However, students who sit these exams will not be able to apply to the CAO this year. If you are still upset or unhappy after the appeals process, students have recourse to the Office of the Ombudsman, or the Office of the Ombudsman for Children, if they are aged under 18.