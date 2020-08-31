€900,000 worth of suspected drugs seized, four arrested in Portlaoise

€900,000 worth of suspected drugs seized, four arrested in Portlaoise
Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Monday, August 31, 2020 - 12:14 PM
Digital Desk staff

Four men have been arrested and approximately €90,000 of suspected drugs have been seized following a number of searches in the Portlaoise area on Saturday, 29th August, 2020.

The searches were carried out by Gardaí from the Laois Detective Unit, Laois Drugs Unit and Portlaoise Uniform units, assisted by the Regional Armed Support Unit, and were related to a number of incidents that recently occurred in the Portlaoise area.

Four men, one aged in his 40s, two aged in their 20s, and a teenager, were arrested and detained at Portlaoise and Tullamore Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

During the course of these searches, approximately €84,000 of suspected cocaine and approximately €6,000 of tablets were seized. All drugs seized are subject to analysis.

The four men arrested were subsequently charged and are appearing before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning

Read More

Doubts emerge about viability of new public sector pay deal

More in this section

PV%20300820%20Sheehan%203 Killarney death: Tributes paid by North Cork community to a 'lovely lad'
FILE PHOTO Cabinet is expected to give Gardaí additional powers to close pubs that do not serve food or maintain social distanci Covid-19 crackdown measures 'confusing the public' - Garda representatives
Coronavirus - Wed Aug 12, 2020 Simon Harris: €3k college registration fees 'too high' but they will have to be paid this year

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices