Bus Éireann and private coaches dispute funding for school bus sanitation

The Coach Tourism and Transport Council (CTTC) has called on the Minister for Education, Norma Foley, to resolve a dispute between them and Bus Éireann in relation to funding the sanitation of school buses.

Private bus companies claim they have been offered between €4.50 and €8.50 per day for sanitisation, cleaning, and the provision of PPE on their school buses, which the CTTC say is "wholly inadequate."

At the end of July, the Department of Education announced €11.3m in additional funding to support hygiene and cleaning on school transport.

Bus Éireann are in charge of administering this fund because they operate the School Transport Scheme on behalf of the Department of Education.

However, private bus operators say they will only receive 50% of this fund, equivalent to €5.5m, over the 39 weeks of school.

This is despite the fact that private bus companies now operate 90% of school transport services across the country, according to Dominic Hannigan of the CTTC.

"To date, Bus Éireann has refused to increase the allocation. We are expected to 'make it work'. The profit margins in the provision of school bus transport is already very tight.

"Health and safety is of paramount importance to all CTTC members. Many are finding it difficult to affordably prepare for the reopening of schools while adhering to public health guidelines.

"The preparations are expensive, with upfront costs being absorbed by them at a time when cash-flow is nil. If we were getting 90% of the funding, this pressure would be relieved."

In a statement, Bus Éireann admitted to only operating 500 school routes out of 7,000.

"Approximately 5,000 vehicles are used to provide school transport services on 7,000 dedicated routes, Bus Éireann operates 500 directly."

They said the initial commitment of €5.5m for private bus operators is based on "anticipated usage levels" of PPE and sanitising supplies.

"It is considered important to reserve some funding for additional measures that may be required in the future as services are monitored.

"Bus Éireann has been in contact with the CTTC in regard to the matter of funding for the additional measures, and is in regular communication with all contractors to achieve the shared objective of a safe and successful return to school."

The Department of Education did not respond to a request for comment.