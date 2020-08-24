'Very little' can be done to #Golfgate judge, says legal expert

There is "very little" that can be done to sanction Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe other than the Oireachtas taking the “nuclear option” of triggering an unprecedented constitutional process to remove him, a legal expert has said.

Dr Laura Cahillane said it was most likely that Chief Justice Frank Clarke will have a conversation with Mr Justice Woulfe in which the impact of the furore on the public’s faith in the administration of justice might be discussed.

The University of Limerick academic stressed that this would be purely an informal conversation, with no standing in law or judicial rules, and that the chief justice has “effectively no power” to discipline a judge or admonish them publicly.

The comments follow mounting concerns across political parties at the behaviour of the judge, including calls on him to consider his position and for the judiciary to deal with the issue.

Mr Justice Woulfe, who was the Attorney General until last June, attended a dinner hosted by the Oireachtas Golf Society at a Galway hotel last Wednesday, which was attended by more than 80 people.

Government legislation and regulations, introduced while Mr Justice Woulfe was AG, made it a criminal offence for someone to organise an event holding more than 50 people.

In an unreserved apology for “any unintentional breach” of public health guidelines, the judge said it was his understanding that the organisers and the hotel had satisfied themselves they were operating within the guidelines.

A Garda criminal investigation is underway into the organisers of the event.

Dr Cahillane, a lecturer in constitutional law, with a specialism in judicial discipline, said there is “very little” that can be done under the law in relation to a judge.

She said the only formal legal process is under Article 35.4.1 of the Constitution which states that a judge can only be removed for “stated misbehaviour or incapacity” on resolutions of the Dáil and Seanad.

She said this is a “nuclear option” and that such a removal has “never actually happened” and that it only came close in the Judge Brian Curtin case in 2004-2006.

Dr Cahillane, who spoke to judges on discipline for her masters, said heads of the courts told her that meetings are held with judges over issues, but they are just conversations.

She said there is a precedent for a chief justice to carry out an investigation, which happened in the Philip Sheedy case in 1999.

This was on request of the justice minister of the day against the background of discussions of the Oireachtas triggering the removal process.

She said that investigation was to establish the facts of what happened, which was not the same as the current situation.

“In this situation, unless the Oireachtas said ‘we want to now remove Seamus Woulfe’ then it’s very unlikely anything will happen other than the Chief Justice sitting down with Mr Justice Woulfe and potentially having a conversation," Dr Cahillane said.

It’s very likely that conversation will happen. It’s also very likely that we will never find out any detail of what happened in that conversation. Effectively the Chief Justice has no power to do anything.

But she said judges do not ignore political and public commentary: “Judges place great emphasis on public confidence in the administration of justice – because ultimately the whole system falls apart if the public do not have confidence in the system.

“You would imagine this is something the Chief Justice and Seamus Woulfe will sit down and talk about. Other than that there’s very little the Chief Justice can do.”

She said the Judicial Council Act does lay out a disciplinary procedure for judges, but said the section has not been commenced yet, and that guidelines on conduct and ethics are due by July 2021.