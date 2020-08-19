Ten people arrested as part of operation targeting New IRA

Up to 10 people have been arrested in the North as part of a major cross-border operation by security forces targeting the New IRA.

Gardaí conducted six searches, including in Cork and Kerry, in support of the operation, which is being led by the PSNI.

A PSNI statement said: "Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland have made a number of arrests under the Terrorism Act across Northern Ireland today [Tuesday] in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA."

No arrests were carried out in the Republic.

While the PSNI declined to confirm, it is believed up to 10 arrests were made in the North.

The six searches by gardaí were carried out in counties Dublin, Cork, Laois, and Kerry.

The scale of the arrest operation by the PSNI is being seen as significant by security sources.

In a statement, Garda HQ said: “An Garda Síochána are this morning, 18th August 2020, carrying out a number of searches in support of an operation led by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“The searches in this jurisdiction are being carried out at locations in Dublin, Laois, Cork, and Kerry and are part of ongoing operations to combat the activities of the New IRA.

“The searches are being conducted by members of the Special Detective Unit assisted by local gardaí and Regional Armed Support Units.”

While the PSNI declined to provide detailed information on the operation, it is thought that they searched houses in Tyrone, Derry, and Armagh.

As many of four houses were searched in Tyrone and three in Derry.

Read More Belfast City Hall to be lit up to highlight campaign for Noah Donohoe

Gardaí conducted six searches, including in Cork and Kerry, in support of the operation, which is being led by the PSNI.

Various senior members of Saoradh, a political group linked to the New IRA, confirmed that its members, as many as 10, were arrested at their homes in the operation.

It is the latest PSNI operation targeting the activities of the New IRA and its associates.

Earlier this month, the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit conducted six searches and arrested two people during a two-day operation into criminality linked to the New IRA in the Strabane area.

Last June, PSNI officers recovered a bomb, primed and ready to be deployed, in Derry. They suspect it belonged to the New IRA.

They also recovered a handgun and ammunition during searches.

Dieter Reinisch, historian and expert on dissident republicans, said: “The searches of the houses of Saoradh members, and people suspected of New IRA membership, was a well-organised and well-coordinated operation by the PSNI and An Garda Síochána.”

He said security forces on both sides of the border had been “increasingly focused” on the New IRA.

“Saoradh and the New IRA have been severely weakened since the killing of Lyra McKee in spring 2019,” Mr Reinisch said, adding that security forces were putting severe pressure on the group.

“As a result, the activities of the New IRA almost ceased since autumn 2019,” the Central European University academic said.

“Since the killing of Lyra McKee, the public opinion is particularly hostile for Saoradh and the New IRA.” He said the arrest operation would further weaken Saoradh and the New IRA.