Government makes €6m in supports available to businesses in lockdown counties

More than €6m in supports is being made available to counties Kildare, Offaly and Laois.

The Government announced the measures this afternoon in response to imposing restrictions there over a week ago.

The measure include:

Topped up Restart Grant: Businesses will now be entitled to a 20% top up, bringing the new minimum for affected counties to €4,800 and the new maximum to €30,000. Those that applied and received a grant previously, can re-apply and receive a second grant, with 20% additional on the new rate.

Prioritised Applications: €1m is being ring-fenced for the Local Enterprise Offices in the three counties to increase engagement with local businesses to ensure they are aware of the loans, grants and vouchers they are entitled to.

Promotional Campaign: Fáilte Ireland is being allocated €1m to undertake a promotional campaign focused on increasing the appeal of these counties to visitors and drive bookings.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said: “The topped-up Restart Grant Plus will provide some much-needed cash to help with the costs associated with re-opening and staying open safely and by prioritising applications from the three counties for existing grants, loans and vouchers, we are ensuring they are top of the queue for what is already available."

Mr Varadkar said today's announcement is about "providing a little more help to businesses" in the restricted counties over the next few weeks.

"I know the restrictions have come as a blow just as they were getting back on their feet and we need to help out."

He added: Once restrictions are eased, we want people to come visit the counties so we are also putting money aside for a promotional campaign."

The measures come one week after the government imposed restrictions in the midlands due to increasing clusters.

Funding will also be ringfenced from the Sustaining Enterprise Fund, while applications to Microfinance Ireland from businesses in these three counties will be priorities.

Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, said the measures are an "effort by Government to address the negative consequences for businesses and the local economy in Kildare, Laois and Offaly".

“The extra grant support for local businesses will be of help, alongside the additional resources being allocated to promote a range of enterprise schemes across the three counties.

"It’s hoped that the funding for a promotional campaign will drive footfall into these counties once the restrictions are lifted."