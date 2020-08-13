Gardai continue to quiz man after fatal stabbing at HSE residence

Detectives were still questioning a man in Dublin last night in relation to a fatal stabbing at a HSE-run low-support residence in the city early today.

Gardaí were called to the property in the St Lawrence Rd area of Clontarf at about 7.15am.

Emergency services rushed to the scene where they found a man, aged in his 20s, with apparent stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was preserved for a detailed technical examination by garda forensic experts.

A man, also aged in his 20s, later presented himself to gardaí and was arrested for questioning in connection with the incident.

He was detained at Clontarf Garda Station throughout the day under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The facility where the incident occurred is a low-support, independent living residence which supports people with mental health rehabilitation.

The HSE said the families of those involved had been notified of the incident and other residents of the premises were being moved to alternative accommodation.

The HSE said it is providing support to family and residents and had responded to the incident in line with its incident management framework.

Gardaí appealed for anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01 666 4800.

Meanwhile, in Limerick, a young woman is recovering after being attacked by a man armed with a machete.

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the incident which occurred at St Ita’s St in the St Mary’s Park area of the town at about 9pm last Monday.

Sources said the victim of the attack, who is in her early 20s, sustained cuts to her hands and fingers and was very lucky not to have been more seriously injured.

Another woman in her company escaped uninjured.

The victim was cared for at the scene by HSE paramedics before being taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and are trying to establish a motive for the attack.

It is understood that the two women have not yet made statements to gardaí in connection with the incident.