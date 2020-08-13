'It's the death of old rural politics': West Cork says final farewell to Paddy Sheehan

People lined the streets of West Cork's towns and villages to say their final farewell to former TD Paddy Sheehan as his funeral cortege passed by on a final canvas.

At the church gates in the tiny village of Goleen, Ministers Simon Coveney and Paschal Donohoe proferred the Covid-19 elbow salute to Fine Gael colleagues and constituents before entering the church.

Mr Sheehan served the people of west Cork for more than 40 years in both local and national government.

He fought for and secured vital infrastructure for his rural constituency of Cork South West and pushed for it to become a major tourist attraction.

"It's the death of old rural politics," said local Pat Gallagher.

"He crossed party lines, people of all political colours voted for Paddy. They voted for him as an individual, as a rural TD.

Locals arrive for Requiem Mass for P.J. ( Paddy ) Sheehan in the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea and St Patrick’s. Picture Dan Linehan

"Paddy was always accessible. He'd do a clinic over a pint and a small one and that disarmed people, everyone really opened up to him.

"And his wife Frances took the notes. She was a driving force."

His late wife Frances, who died seven days and seven hours before him was instrumental to his success in politics and in life.

They first met in 1957 in Kilcrohane Hall where he beat a rival suitor to the last dance with her and stayed together ever since.

"We're heartbroken without him and we'll miss him forever," their daughter Maebh said in the opening oration at his funeral from their parish church in Goleen.

"Our only consolation is that he's with mum - his rock, his light, his guiding star.

"As always, mum was waiting for him with open arms."

"Today is also a love story," said Senator Tim Lombard, who knew Mr Sheehan since he was a child.

The funeral cortège of the P.J. Sheehan followed by his family members Diarmuid, Deirdre, Eucharia (O’Mahony) and Maebh (O’Connor) arriving in Goleen for Requiem Mass in the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea and St Patrick’s. Picture Dan Linehan

"Frances was a real driving force. She cared for Paddy and was a great organiser.

"Paddy was a mentor to me. He took me under his wing when I first entered County Hall. He taught me that politics is about the people.

" He was 40 years in local Government and served in the Dail in the 80s, 90s and 2000s. He was a collusus in Irish politics and has left an amazing legacy."