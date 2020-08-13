'It's the death of old rural politics': West Cork says final farewell to Paddy Sheehan

'It's the death of old rural politics': West Cork says final farewell to Paddy Sheehan
The funeral cortège of the P.J. Sheehan followed by his family members Diarmuid, Deirdre, Eucharia (O’Mahony) and Maebh (O’Connor) arriving in Goleen for Requiem Mass in the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea and St Patrick’s. Picture Dan Linehan
Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 15:46 PM
Liz Dunphy

People lined the streets of West Cork's towns and villages to say their final farewell to former TD Paddy Sheehan as his funeral cortege passed by on a final canvas.

At the church gates in the tiny village of Goleen, Ministers Simon Coveney and Paschal Donohoe proferred the Covid-19 elbow salute to Fine Gael colleagues and constituents before entering the church.

Mr Sheehan served the people of west Cork for more than 40 years in both local and national government.

He fought for and secured vital infrastructure for his rural constituency of Cork South West and pushed for it to become a major tourist attraction.

"It's the death of old rural politics," said local Pat Gallagher.

"He crossed party lines, people of all political colours voted for Paddy. They voted for him as an individual, as a rural TD.

Locals arrive for Requiem Mass for P.J. ( Paddy ) Sheehan in the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea and St Patrick’s. Picture Dan Linehan
Locals arrive for Requiem Mass for P.J. ( Paddy ) Sheehan in the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea and St Patrick’s. Picture Dan Linehan

"Paddy was always accessible. He'd do a clinic over a pint and a small one and that disarmed people, everyone really opened up to him.

"And his wife Frances took the notes. She was a driving force."

His late wife Frances, who died seven days and seven hours before him was instrumental to his success in politics and in life.

They first met in 1957 in Kilcrohane Hall where he beat a rival suitor to the last dance with her and stayed together ever since.

"We're heartbroken without him and we'll miss him forever," their daughter Maebh said in the opening oration at his funeral from their parish church in Goleen. 

"Our only consolation is that he's with mum - his rock, his light, his guiding star.

"As always, mum was waiting for him with open arms."

"Today is also a love story," said Senator Tim Lombard, who knew Mr Sheehan since he was a child.

The funeral cortège of the P.J. Sheehan followed by his family members Diarmuid, Deirdre, Eucharia (O’Mahony) and Maebh (O’Connor) arriving in Goleen for Requiem Mass in the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea and St Patrick’s. Picture Dan Linehan
The funeral cortège of the P.J. Sheehan followed by his family members Diarmuid, Deirdre, Eucharia (O’Mahony) and Maebh (O’Connor) arriving in Goleen for Requiem Mass in the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea and St Patrick’s. Picture Dan Linehan

"Frances was a real driving force. She cared for Paddy and was a great organiser.

"Paddy was a mentor to me. He took me under his wing when I first entered County Hall. He taught me that politics is about the people.

" He was 40 years in local Government and served in the Dail in the 80s, 90s and 2000s. He was a collusus in Irish politics and has left an amazing legacy."

Read More

Latest: Paddleboarders missing in Galway Bay found alive after 16 hours in sea

More in this section

Business office or store shop is closed/bankrupt business due to the effect of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Unidentifi Meat factory workers 'petrified' of contracting coronavirus, committee hears
CallumKeaneBoyneSave Teen who rescued boys from river 'just happy there was a positive outcome'
Boris Johnson visits Belfast Arlene Foster: Northern Ireland centenary should be event for everyone
paddy sheehanpj sheehangoleencorkwest corkfuneral

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices