Cork City flood-defence design will go ahead despite 'challenge'

Cork City flood-defence design will go ahead despite 'challenge'

Save Cork City have applied for a judicial review of An Bord Pleanála’s decision in June to approve the Morrison's Island flood-defence scheme.

Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 06:15 AM
Eoin English

Design work on the delayed, €6m upgrade of historic, flood-prone quays in Cork City will proceed despite the threat of another legal challenge.

Last night, Cork City Council  said  that it will continue working on the final designs of its Morrison’s Island public-realm and flood-defence scheme. This  follows confirmation that Save Cork City (SCC), the main opponents of the city’s larger, €150m flood-defence project, have applied for a judicial review of An Bord Pleanála’s decision in June to approve the scheme.

“Cork City Council firmly believes that the Morrison’s Island project has undergone rigorous assessment, and the council intends to finalise the detailed design required for the tender process, in anticipation of a positive outcome from the judicial review application,” the city’s assistant chief executive, Brian Geaney, said.

The project, which has been split from the OPW's larger, €150m Lower Lee flood-relief scheme (LLFRS), but which includes in-built flood defences, was delayed last year, after a legal challenge from SCC. It forced the council to submit a new planning application to An Bord Pleanála, which approved the scheme in June. Earlier this month, the council said it hoped to have a works contractor on site early next year.

But yesterday it was confirmed  that SCC Community Association Ltd has applied in the High Court for a judicial review of the  board's decision to approve the scheme. SCC are represented by FP Logue Solicitors. The statement of grounds for the review was presented by Jerry Healy, SC, and John Kenny, BL.

 SCC said  the Morrison's Island scheme cannot deliver its promised flood protection and that were it to perform to its designed level, the rest of the city centre would be under water. They  said  the scheme should not be used by OPW and City Hall to pursue commencement of the  LLFRS “against the public interest”. SCC's application was adjourned to November 3, for a decision on whether the legal challenge can proceed.

Read More

Legal challenge set to further delay Cork city flood project

More in this section

Callum%20Keane%20Rescues%20Two%20Boys%20From%20the%20River%20Boyne Teenager rescues two young boys from River Boyne
LotteryBallsGeneric_large.jpg Someone has won €48k in tonight's Lotto
School stock Dr Ronan Glynn warns coronavirus clusters in schools ‘virtually inevitable’

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices