Fire service battle overnight blaze in Cork town

A large overnight fire has occurred in Midleton, Co Cork, partly closing the main street of the town to early morning commuters.

A member of the public raised the alarm with emergency services shortly after 1.35am to a blaze developing near the town's post office.

Cork County Fire Service battled a serious fire on Main Street in Midleton overnight.

Three units of the Cork County Fire Service, from Midleton and Cobh, were dispatched to the scene.

The units have managed to get the blaze under control but remain at the scene this morning.

Midleton and Cobh Fire Brigades are currently dealing with a serious fire on Main Street in Midleton. Garda traffic diversions in place. pic.twitter.com/ey4w4aKbSW — Cork County Fire Service (@corkcountyfire) August 12, 2020

AA Roadwatch reported that Main St (R907) was closed to traffic heading north through the town to early commuters, as emergency services continued to deal with the situation.

However, both lanes of the street were fully reopened at around 8am.

A serious fire broke out on Main Street in Midleton overnight. Picture: Twitter/Cork County Fire Service - @corkcountyfire.

