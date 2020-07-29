Emmy Awards: Paul Mescal joins Cork duo as nominations revealed

The Irish-based global smash hit Normal People has received four Emmy nominations, while Cork is also firmly represented with native Fiona Shaw and resident Jeremy Irons also up for television's most prestigious awards.

Normal People has become one of the most talked-about shows of 2020, with rave reviews from viewers and critics alike.

Breakout star Paul Mescal has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in A Limited Series, with director Lenny Abrahamson along so up for a prize. Sally Rooney and Alice Birch are nominated for Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, adapting Rooney's novel, and Louise Kiely is nominated for her work in casting the show.

If he wins, Kildare actor Mescal could be in the company of giants such as Michael Douglas, Kevin Costner and Al Pacino, who have all won in his category in the past decade.

He faces stiff competition, though. He is up against Hugh Jackman, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Pope, as well as British actor Jeremy Irons, who owns Kilcoe Castle near Ballydehob in West Cork, and was nominated for his performance as supervillain Ozymandias in the acclaimed HBO superhero drama Watchmen, in the same category as Mr Mescal.

Cork's Fiona Shaw has been nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, for her role as in the spy thriller Killing Eve.

Fiona Shaw. Picture: Larry Cummins.

The multi-lauded thespian plays Carolyn Martens, head of the Russia Section at MI6, in the BBC show. Ms Shaw is in esteemed company in the category against the likes of Meryl Streep, Thandie Newton and Helena Bonham-Carter.

Andrew Scott's performance in Black Mirror earned him a place on the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series shortlist too.

Watchmen received the most nominations, with 26. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel earned 20, with Succession and Ozark getting 18 nominations each.