Doctor at Mater Hospital in Dublin dies after contracting Covid-19

A doctor at the Mater Hospital in Dublin has died after contracting Covid-19.

He is the eighth healthcare worker to die after picking up the disease.

Dr Waqar Ali Shah was due to begin a shift at the Mater Hospital in April when he started to feel unwell.

He asked to be seen as a patient and was admitted after testing positive for Covid-19.

His condition deteriorated and Dr Shah spent three months in intensive care being cared for by his colleagues.

He passed away overnight.

Dr Shah, who cared for other Covid-19 patients during the pandemic, is the eighth healthcare worker to die since the outbreak began.

The Mater says his colleagues will remember him as a hardworking and diligent doctor with a humble and down to earth personality.

The hospital has extended its sympathies to Dr Shah's wife, family and loved ones.

Tributes have been paid to Dr Shah since his death was announced.

"It is with great sadness that I learned this morning of the passing of Dr Waqar Ali Shah in the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, following a long illness from Covid-19," said Paul Reid, CEO of the HSE.

"Dr Shah is the seventh healthcare worker to die as a result of Covid-19.

In common with his colleagues, I know he worked diligently and selflessly to care for patients at all times, and particularly during the pandemic.

"I wish to extend the sympathy of all in the HSE, and all healthcare staff, to Dr Shah’s wife, family and loved ones at this very sad time.

"My thoughts are also with all of his colleagues in the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital."

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association said it is in mourning following Dr Shah's passing.

"Dr Shah’s tragic death at a young age reminds us once more of the sacrifices made by frontline healthcare professionals, particularly at this time," said a statement.

"Dr Shah was an exemplary medical professional with an immense dedication to public service. His expertise, care and warmth made an impression with patients and colleagues alike.

"This was evident every day among those who worked with Dr Shah and witnessed at first hand his deep commitment to healthcare.

"At the onset of the Covid-19, Dr Shah put himself selflessly at the frontline in the fight against this awful pandemic, paying the ultimate price. Our thoughts and condolences are with Dr Shah’s wife Rubab, his children and mother at this sad time."