AIB announce 'exclusive discussions' to acquire Ulster Bank's tracker mortgage book

Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 07:26
Caitlín Griffn

AIB said it has started exclusive discussions with NatWest for the acquisition of about €6bn of Ulster Bank's performing tracker and linked mortgages.

The bank said that any potential transaction remains subject to negotiations and agreement.

In a statement today, AIB said that it will start the migration of loans on a phased basis over the coming months as intended "to ensure optimised outcomes" for the about 5,000 impacted customers.

Colin Hunt, AIB chief executive, said that receipt of CCPC approval is another important milestone in AIB's inorganic strategy and follows the successful integration of Goodbody Stockbrokers last year.

"We look forward to working with our new customers and equally our new colleagues from Ulster Bank as they move to AIB Group," he said.

"I would like to thank everyone who has worked on this landmark transaction," he added.

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, welcomed AIB's "exclusive discussions" with NatWest Group saying the successful conclusion of this transaction by AIB "would be very positive in providing a significant number of Ulster Bank customers with certainty as to the destination of their mortgages."

AIB will issue its first-quarter trading update on May 5.

Banks need to do more to help customers transfer banks - Central Bank

