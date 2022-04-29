2,000 Covid cases confirmed as publishing of daily figures halted

The Department of Health will no longer publish daily Covid-19 figures from today.

While all information relating to the virus will still be monitored by health officials, there will no longer be a daily tally of Covid figures.

Up-to-date information will still be available to the public on the online Covid-19 data hub.

The HSE, Health Protection Surveillance Centre and the National Virus Reference Laboratory - overseen by the Chief Medical Officer - will monitor case numbers, local outbreaks and associated trends, the emergence and detection of new variants in Ireland and abroad. Regular updates will be provided to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Today, there were 2,000 cases of Covid-19 confirmed. Of these, 980 were PCR-confirmed while 1,020 people registered positive antigen test results through the HSE online portal.

As of 8am, there are 378 Covid patients in hospitals around the country, of whom 39 are in intensive care.

As we head into the May bank holiday weekend, the public are being urged to continue to follow public health advice when travelling and socialising.

Although case numbers and the number of people with the virus needing hospital treatment have been declining, the WHO's special envoy on Covid-19, Dr David Nabarro, warned on Wednesday that Ireland will see another surge in four to six weeks.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of Covid should self-isolate until 48 hours after the symptoms have substantially or fully resolved. Those experiencing symptoms should not attend work, college or social events.

Those who have been diagnosed with the virus should self-isolate for seven days from the date the symptoms began or if asymptomatic from the date of the first positive test result.

Mask wearing is still advised by public health experts when using public transport and in healthcare settings.

People should carry out their own individual risk assessment and anyone who wishes to do so should not be discouraged from doing so.

While disease incidence is high, mask-wearing is also advised. Those who are vulnerable to Covid should strongly consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor settings.

When meeting up with friends and family over the long weekend, people should consider doing so outdoors wherever possible.

The Department of Health has issued a reminder that those who contracted Covid-19 over the Christmas period will now be eligible for their first booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Appointments for those aged 12 and up can be booked on hse.ie.

Meanwhile, those over the age of 65 and those over 12 years with a weak immune system can now receive their second booster jab.

Any person who has not yet received any Covid-19 vaccines are reminded that they can still proceed with vaccination by booking in for their first dose.