398 new cases of Covid confirmed in the Republic

Kenneth Fox

A further 398 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

They said currently there are 23 people in ICU with Covid and 70 people in hospital with the virus.

Nphet reiterated that daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

It comes as new data shows that Limerick's incidence rate of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people is now 441.8, almost four times the national average of 113.5.

In the two-week period to June 8th, 861 cases of the virus were recorded in the county, 16 per cent of the 5,404 cases reported nationally.

Donegal had the second highest incidence rate in the country, with 170.2 cases per 100,000, followed by Westmeath with 140.8.

Sligo now has the lowest rate of Covid-19, recording just six new cases over the two weeks, the same number as Leitrim. The two counties now have incidence rates of 9.2 and 18.7 cases per 100,000 respectively.

Sixteen counties have rates below 100, while all counties, except, Limerick are below the 200 mark.

In addition to Sligo and Leitrim, Galway, Longford, Kerry, Kilkenny and Monaghan also have rates below 50. Longford, Kilkenny and Monaghan reported fewer than 30 cases in the two-week period, while Kerry had 61 new cases and Galway had 128.

Fully vaccinated

Earlier today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said some 70 per cent of adults in Ireland will have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of July.

Speaking on Newstalk radio, Mr Martin acknowledged the initial target of 82 per cent of adults with a first dose by the end of June was not going to be met.

“I think we are in a good position. I think the target we are aiming for is by the end of July – and this is a target dependent on supply – is that we will have 70 per cent fully vaccinated.”

The recent decision to shorten the interval between AstraZeneca doses would help the HSE hit the new target, he said, which was in line with where Europe “wants to be by the end of July.”

Mr Martin said June looked like being a very good month in terms of vaccination targets. “The last two weeks of June is looking good in terms of security of Pfizer/BioNTech in particular.”