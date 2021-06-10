Covid county-by-county data: Limerick incidence rate almost four times national average

The national Covid-19 incidence rate per 100,000 people is now 113.5 according to the HPSC.
Covid county-by-county data: Limerick incidence rate almost four times national average
Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 15:08

Limerick's incidence rate of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people is now 441.8, almost four times the national average of 113.5.

In the two-week period to June 8th, 861 cases of the virus were recorded in the county, 16 per cent of the 5,404 cases reported nationally.

Donegal had the second highest incidence rate in the country, with 170.2 cases per 100,000, followed by Westmeath with 140.8.

Sligo now has the lowest rate of Covid-19, recording just six new cases over the two weeks, the same number as Leitrim. The two counties now have incidence rates of 9.2 and 18.7 cases per 100,000 respectively.

Sixteen counties have rates below 100, while all counties, with the exception of Limerick are below the 200 mark.

In addition to Sligo and Leitrim, Galway, Longford, Kerry, Kilkenny and Monaghan also have rates below 50. Longford, Kilkenny and Monaghan reported fewer than 30 cases in the two-week period, while Kerry had 61 new cases and Galway had 128.

The increasing incidence in Limerick has caused public health officials to urge people in the county to attend walk-in test centres in an attempt to break the chain of transmission.

Public Health Mid-West said 85 cases were identified in Co Limerick on June 9th, while there were 10 in Clare, and less than five in north Tipperary, both of which are also covered by the Mid-West region.

More in this section

Future buildings may need to be designed to cool down better, says Met Éireann Future buildings may need to be designed to cool down better, says Met Éireann
Lawyer raises concern over Stardust inquest witness schedule Lawyer raises concern over Stardust inquest witness schedule
George Mitchell hopes to return to Ireland despite ongoing leukaemia treatment George Mitchell hopes to return to Ireland despite ongoing leukaemia treatment
Covid county-by-county data: Limerick incidence rate almost four times national average

Man questioned over alleged intoxication had lung condition, court told

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd