An Post unveil new stamps to celebrate Pride month

An Post have released two new stamp designs to celebrate Pride month, which is marked each year in June.

The stamps feature the English and Irish words, 'Bród' and 'Pride', designed by Dublin company Unthink.

The postal service said it worked with representatives of the LGBT+ community in planning the stamps, with some of the money from the sale of the stamps going to LGBT+ support groups.

"We are delighted to join with our staff and customers in celebrating Bród and the Irish Pride Movement," An Post CEO David McRedmond said.

"Two hard-working national LGBT support groups, BeLonG To and LGBT Ireland, will benefit from the sale of the stamps, in line with An Post's purpose to work for the common good and to improve the quality of life now and for the generations to come," he added.

The stamps will be available from main post offices and online on the An Post website in a special book format (€6.40) containing four N rate stamps for posting within Ireland and one W rate stamp for worldwide postage.

An Post's webpage also features other Pride items, including t-shirts, a pin in the design of the new Bród stamp, and the two stamps framed side-by-side, the proceeds of which will also go to BeLonG To and LGBT Ireland.