Tesco to recruit 225 drivers for home shopping expansion

Tesco is set to recruit 225 new drivers in Ireland as it expands its grocery home shopping services.

The supermarket chain said the services, including both home delivery and collection, had seen “unprecedented” changes in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After already offering thousands of additional slots to customers and opening 11 new “Click & Collect” sites throughout 2020, the company is now adding 100 new delivery vans to its fleet.

Tánaiste and Minister for Employment Leo Varadkar said Tesco staff had been among the supermarket workers who had made “a really important contribution to Ireland’s response to the pandemic.”

“These new jobs will be a boost to towns and villages across Ireland and I wish the team the best of luck with the expansion,” he added.

Increased demand

Chief executive of Tesco Ireland, Kari Daniels, said the company was pleased its home shopping services provided support during the pandemic.

“In the past year, we’ve worked hard to ensure our home shopping services could cater for increased demand, and that those who needed to access them could do so,” she said.

“As our home shopping services - delivery and Click & Collect - continue to grow, we now need to recruit 225 more drivers to support this expansion.”

Tesco has begun an internal and external recruitment campaign to support the new roles.

Applicants require a full, clean category B drivers’ licence. Roles will be coming on stream over a phased basis in the coming weeks and those interested in applying can find out more at Tesco.ie/careers.

The latest jobs announcement comes after the recruitment of 1,150 new roles for Tesco stores late last year. The retailer now employs over 13,000 people in cities and towns around Ireland.