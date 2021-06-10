Two arrests after man assaulted and robbed in Cork city

Two men aged in their 20s were arrested in Cork city on Wednesday night.
Two arrests after man assaulted and robbed in Cork city
Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 10:32

Gardaí have made two arrests in relation to an assault and robbery in Cork city earlier this month.

Shortly after midnight on June 4th, a man walking on the Lower Glanmire Road was struck in the face and had his phone stolen by two men.

The victim attended Cork University Hospital and was later discharged.

The incident was reported to Mayfield Garda station on June 6th and an investigation began.

Gardaí gathered CCTV footage and conducted house-to-house enquiries.

As a result, two men aged in their 20s were arrested in Cork city on Wednesday night.

They are currently detained at Mayfield Garda station.

More in this section

Medical college advises against using ‘environmentally damaging’ anaesthetic gas Medical college advises against using ‘environmentally damaging’ anaesthetic gas
Roscommon eviction trial: Accused told gardaí he never harmed anyone in his life Roscommon eviction trial: Accused told gardaí he never harmed anyone in his life
Pro-choice activists call for end to three day waiting period for abortions Pro-choice activists call for end to three day waiting period for abortions
Two arrests after man assaulted and robbed in Cork city

Limerick schoolboy died from massive blood loss after attack by uncle, inquest hears

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd