James Vincent McMorrow plays Ireland's first live gig since lockdown tonight

Tomas Doherty

The first concert with a live audience since the start of the pandemic will take place in Dublin on Thursday night.

James Vincent McMorrow and Sorcha Richardson will perform for 500 people in Iveagh Gardens from 7pm.

Organised by the National Concert Hall (NCH), the gig is the first of many test events to take place outdoors this summer.

The small number of people in attendance is to ensure the test event can maintain high standards of public health and safety measures.

NCH chief executive Robert Read said it will be a wonderful and historic occasion.

“We are having staggered entry and departure times and we have a lot of our front-of-house team on site to ensure that people are observing physical distancing,” he said.

“We have pods marked out on the lawn, there is about 150-180 of those so that people can be contained within a small perimeter.”

The NCH announced that it will be livestreaming the concert free on its website.

McMorrow’s set will feature songs from such acclaimed albums as Post Tropical and We Move, and preview tracks from his forthcoming album Grapefruit Season.