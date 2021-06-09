Covid: 259 new cases confirmed as positive vaccine impact evident among older cohorts

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly shared a graphic showing how Covid-19 incidence rates have fallen among vaccinated age groups.
Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 17:57

An additional 259 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health as of midnight on Tuesday.

Today's cases represents the lowest number reported since December 12th.

There are now also 76 people with the virus in hospital, 27 of whom are in intensive care.

Earlier, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly offered optimism regarding jabs, tweeting: "The impact of out Covid-19 vaccination programme continues to be seen."

The Minister included a graphic which shows how incidence rates among vaccinated age groups have fallen between May 9th and June 3rd.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid also confirmed 3.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have now been administered in the Republic of Ireland.

Referencing the vaccine, Mr Reid tweeted: "We're now seeing strong benefits. Reduce sickness, hospitalisations, ICU admissions & mortality."

"Just 7% of daily Covid-19 cases are now from ages 55+. Three way strategy works, vaccines, testing/tracing & public health measures," he added.

