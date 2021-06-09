One woman killed and second injured in Meath road collision

A woman has been killed in a road collision involving two cars in Co Meath on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place shortly after 2.30pm on the R125 at Knockmark, Drumree, near the village of Dunshaughlin.

The woman, aged in her late 30s, who was driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has since been removed to Our Lady's Hospital in Navan.

The second driver, a woman also aged in her 30s, was taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital in Dublin. Gardaí said her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road remains closed while forensic collision investigators examine the site, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, including people travelling in the area at the time, to contact them at Ashbourne Garda station on 01-8010600, or via the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111.