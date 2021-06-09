Complaints to aviation watchdog soar due to pandemic

Gordon Deegan

The number of airline passenger complaints to aviation sector watchdog, the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) last year more than doubled to 4,543 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2020 annual report by CAR shows the number of airline passenger complaints increased by 134 per cent last year in “a record-breaking year” for the Commission’s Air Passenger Rights team which was expanded to deal with the surge in complaints.

The report states that the Commission recovered €1.25 million in refunds and compensation for air passengers made up of €1.14 million in refunds and a further €112,000 in compensation concerning 2,039 concluded complaints following the Commission’s intervention.

This compares to the 2019 total of €741,340 in refunds and compensation made up of €648,475 in compensation and €92,865 in refunds.

The report shows that Ryanair accounted for 48 per cent of complaints with Aer Lingus accounting for 27 per cent of complaints in 2020 while 84 other airlines accounted for the remaining 24 per cent of complaints to CAR.

The number of complaints against Ryanair totalled 2,188 with 50 per cent or 1,021 of concluded complaints to date upheld with 1,039 not sustained against the airline. A further 128 investigations are ongoing.

The report shows that 1,194 complaints were made against Aer Lingus with 50 per cent or 524 of concluded complaints upheld and 516 not upheld. The Commission has investigations ongoing in 154 complaints.

The report states that in total the Commission’s Air Passenger Rights team has completed the investigation of 3,947 complaints and found 1,908 complaints to be without merit.

Complaints resolved

The report states that by January 29th 2021, 2,039 of the 2,550 complaints requiring enforcement had been resolved with the airline in favour of the passenger.

The report states that in relation to 3,491 complaints concerning flight cancellations, 1,804 were resolved through refunds or expenses with a further 1,179 cancellation complaints withdrawn.

Another 370 complaints were not sustained with compensation only paid out in 42 cases.

The report states that due to the unusual travel conditions during 2020 "the majority of the complaints related to flight cancellations, as opposed to long delays as in previous years”.

The figures show that 92 per cent of complaints concerned flight cancellations.

The report states that “due to the very high volume of cancellations air carriers were struggling to process refunds in a timely manner, and some airlines were failing to correctly advise passengers of their rights regarding refunds”.

The busiest months for complaints were April and May last during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Industry devastation

In her report, Commissioner, Cathy Mannion stated that the impact of Covid-19 on the aviation and travel industries “has been devastating”.

Underscoring the impact on the travel industry, Ms Mannion stated that by the end of 2020, 181 tour operators and travel agents were licensed compared to 211 in 2019.

She stated six related to insolvencies and following the insolvencies, the Commission received 3,620 claims from customers against the insolvency protection scheme.

The Commission report states that the largest proportion of the claims at 2,987 related to the collapse of USIT Travel Ltd.

Last year, the Commission recorded a deficit of €117,00. The Commission’s costs totalled €3.6 million as its income amounted to €3.49 million.