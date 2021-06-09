'No longer illegal to holiday': Vaccine passports passed by European Parliament

The European Parliament has passed the EU’s proposal for vaccine passports, which aim to facilitate the resumption of travel across the bloc.

The proposal on Digital Green Certs was voted on by MEPs yesterday, with the results revealed this morning.

The cert, due to be introduced in Ireland on July 19th, will show if a passenger has been vaccinated, tested negative for Covid, or has recovered from the virus.

Irish Travel Agents Association member Claire Dunne said the vaccine passport will take away the stigma of going away during a pandemic.

“I wouldn’t say everybody’s going to start travelling straight away, but people are really excited to know that they can travel and that it’s no longer illegal to go to the airport,” she said.

“It’ll be no longer illegal to go on a holiday, and it’ll be okay to talk about holidays because that’s been a big thing that people really felt that they couldn’t.”

Speaking to EuroParlRadio, Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews said the Covid travel cert will be recognised by Irish authorities from July 1st.

However, people in Ireland will not be able to access the certs until later in July.