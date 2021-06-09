Trial of man accused of murdering Co Galway pensioner set for next year

Paul Neilan

The trial of a 55-year-old man accused of murdering a Co Galway pensioner will go ahead at the Central Criminal Court next year.

Michael Scott from Gortanumera in Portumna is charged with the murder of Chrissie Treacy, also from Portumna, on April 27th, 2018.

The 75-year-old was found dead at her farm where she lived alone at Boula in Portumna.

Last January Mr Scott's trial, along with other murder trials listed to begin before the Central Criminal Court, was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions which saw the courts stop swearing-in juries to hear trials.

At this morning's brief hearing, Mr Justice Michael White fixed January 11th, 2022, for Mr Scott's trial, which is expected to last up to eight weeks.