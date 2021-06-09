Ministers propose ban on lump sums for renters seeking accommodation

Landlords could be barred from charging renters large upfront payments to secure accommodation, under new laws to be discussed at Cabinet today.

Ministers will consider a number of housing proposals this morning being brought by Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien and Minister for Higher and Further Education Simon Harris.

The Ministers' rent protection Bill will ban landlords from asking for more than two months' rent in deposits and other payments as upfront charges, when letting to new tenants.

The Bill will also give students the option to pay for student accommodation in monthly instalments, rather than lump sums at the start of a semester.

The measure is aimed at ensuring students and their families do not lose out on deposits or rent, in the case of a fourth wave of Covid-19.

Ban on evictions

The Bill will also extend the emergency ban on evictions and rent increases for people experiencing Covid-related difficulties.

The protections are being extended until December for those who make a declaration that they have been financially hit by the coronavirus or are in arrears as a result of pandemic-related problems.

Those in receipt of a Covid-related payment who are at risk of homelessness or in arrears are currently shielded from rent increases or eviction, but the protection, which was due to expire on July 12th, will be extended to January 12th.

A separate Bill will allow city and county councils to extend the life of their existing development plans or granted planning permissions by 12 months.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will also seek Cabinet approval today for legislation to give all workers the right to paid sick leave.