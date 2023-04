By Rebecca Black, PA

A teenager has died following a road crash in Co Down.

The 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in the Foxleigh Fields area of Banbridge at about 1pm on Tuesday.

One vehicle, a lorry, was involved.

Police inquiries are continuing. They have appealed for any witnesses to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 845 of 08/06/21.